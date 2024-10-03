GalwayBayFM
News

Councillor says we can't wait any longer for improvements to Oranmore train station

GBFM News
GBFM News
Share this article
Facebook icon X icon Linkedin icon Email icon Whatsapp icon
Councillor says we can't wait any longer for improvements to Oranmore train station

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Connolly says we can't wait any longer for improvements to Oranmore train station.

He has expressed deep frustration at the 4 years it has taken for a planning application to be made.

His comments come after Minister Hildegarde Naughton recently announced the application for the second platform - a statement that rings hollow according to Councillor Connolly.

Funding for the project, which includes a second platform and passing loop, was first announced in December 2020.

Advertisement

The Fianna Fáil Councillor says the project could deliver more by upgrading the car parking facilities in line with NTA suggestions.

Suggested for You
95.8 MHz Galway City
95.8 MHz Clifden & West Connemara
97.4 MHz South Connemara & Aran Islands
96.8 MHz County Galway
97.4 MHz East Galway
97.2 MHz Gort Area
GalwayBayFm Logo
D4A07A1F-7A6F-4B0C-94FB-076CF5BF8E7F

Copyright © 2024. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Download the GBFM App
App Store Google Play
Advertisement