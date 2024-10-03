GalwayBayFM
News

NASA Astronaut to visit Galway Atlantaquaria for Space Week

GBFM News
GBFM News
Share this article
Facebook icon X icon Linkedin icon Email icon Whatsapp icon
NASA Astronaut to visit Galway Atlantaquaria for Space Week

A retired NASA astronaut is visiting Galway as part of Space Week 2024.

Steve Swanson will make a stop at Galway Atlantaquaria during a road trip to mark the global annual celebration of space, which runs from tomorrow until Friday of next week

This year's theme is Space and Climate Change, and the opportunity to attend workshops at the aquarium is open to schools only.

The Blackrock Castle Observatory in Cork is organising events, and is also teaming up with Galway city libraries throughout the week.

Advertisement

Rob O’ Sullivan, National Outreach Coordinator for Space Week Ireland spoke to Sarah Slevin about the link between climate and space:

Suggested for You
95.8 MHz Galway City
95.8 MHz Clifden & West Connemara
97.4 MHz South Connemara & Aran Islands
96.8 MHz County Galway
97.4 MHz East Galway
97.2 MHz Gort Area
GalwayBayFm Logo
D4A07A1F-7A6F-4B0C-94FB-076CF5BF8E7F

Copyright © 2024. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Download the GBFM App
App Store Google Play
Advertisement