Public information meeting in Claregalway tonight on first phase of affordable homes

A public information meeting takes place in Claregalway this evening on the first phase of affordable homes in the area.

The first phase of the Garraí na Gaoithe estate at Lakeview Road will have 17 homes in a mix of two, three and four bed units.

Applications will be accepted via an online portal on the County Council website from 10am on Monday week October 14th.

A second phase of 16 homes will be finished next year, followed by the starting of a third phase of 28 homes towards the end of the year.

Advertisement

The information meeting takes place at the Claregalway Hotel at 7 this evening.

This development represents the first available affordable homes in County Galway in 10 years.