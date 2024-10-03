Three people rescued after fishing boat ends up on rocks on Lough Corrib

Three people are recovering at home today after being rescued from their fishing boat on Lough Corrib last night

At 8.40 last night Corrib Mask Search and Rescue were tasked by The Irish Coast Guard to an incident on Lough Corrib.

A fishing boat with 3 people on board had run into difficulty with the boat ending up on rocks near a small island in the north west of the lake.

All onboard were wearing lifejackets and they quickly called for help.

The team transferred the 3 passengers to the rescue boat, freed the fishing boat and towed it back to the harbour.