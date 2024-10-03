Dunmore MacHales land U19 A North Football title

Dunmore MacHales won the North Board U19 A football title last night in Milltown following a 3-10 to 1-10 victory over Mountbellew Moylough. Early goals by Colm Costello and Daithi Reddington put Dunmore 2-4 to 0-0 ahead, and despite six unanswerd points by Mountbellew Moylough, they led 2-8 to 0-6 at the break. Mountbellew Moylough did close the gap to 5 points with 12 minutes to go, but a red card and a third goal for Dunmore by Colm Costello put the game to bed for the MacHales. With the story of the match, here is Kevin Dwyer...

Dunmore MacHales: 1. Marcus Halliday, 2. Jonathan Meehan, 3. Finian Cronin, 4. Tommy Óg Keely, 5. Daithi Reddington, 6. Ruairi Walkin, 7. Frank Murray, 8. Dylan Hannon, 9. Colm Costello, 10. Barry Murray, 11. Jack Jordan, 12. Sean Carr, 13. Scott Glynn, 14. Padraig Martyn, 15. Robert Glynn, 17. Mathew Connolly, 18. James Carr, 19. Fionnan Coleman, 21. Oisin Cloonan, 22. John Cosgrove, 23. Luke Dowling, 24. Avey Coleman, 25. Davey Halliday, 26. Sean Burns, 27. Cillian Tierney. Management: Michael Halliday, John Connelly, Dara McDonagh, Jim Carr, Jamie Coen, Ivan O'Connor.

Mountbellew Moylough: 1. Rory O'Reilly, 2. Tiernan Proulx, 3. Adam Colleran, 4. Daniel Lyons, 5. Tony Shields, 6. Patrick Mannion, 7. David Geraghty, 8. Michael Burke, 9. Ciaran Mulhern, 10. Fionn Colleran, 11. Ian Fahy, 12. Cian Fallon, 13. Tiernan Lohan, 14. Cormac Proulx, 15. Padraic Mannion, 16. Darragh Gavin, 17. Rory Walsh, 18. Dean Cunningham, 19. Cuan Farrell, 20. Matthew Gilmore, 21. Donnacha Walsh, 22. Darragh Higgins, 23. Shane Duffy, 24. Aironas Kantauskas, 25. Conor Noone, 26. Luke Kilcommins. Management: Martin Proulx, Gavan Duffy, Conor Naughton, Thomas Wall, Brian Noone, Colin Murray, Nadine Connolly (Physio).