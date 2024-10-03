GalwayBayFM
New bus service to be established between Athenry and Galway City

GBFM News
A new bus service is to be established between Athenry and Galway City.

Local Councillor Louis O' Hara says he's received confirmation from the National Transport Authority that it's now working with Local Link to develop a timetable.

A private operator had previously offered daily services, but withdrew in recent weeks.

It's understood the new service will initially operate three return trips every day.

Sinn Fein Councillor O' Hara says it's not what he hoped for - but it's a good first step.

